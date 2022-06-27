Amid Maharashtra political crisis, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday, June 27 summoned Shiv Sena leader and MP on June 28 in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on June 28, in connection with Patra Chawl land scam case (File pic) pic.twitter.com/bPioKK6IPJ — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2022

