Air carrier Go First's Mumbai-Leh and Srinagar-Delhi flights today developed engine problems and both planes were grounded, news agency PTI reported quoting officials. Go First's Mumbai-Leh flight was diverted to Delhi as a fault was observed in engine number 2 on Tuesday, DGCA officials said. Go First's Srinagar-Delhi flight also returned to Srinagar after the aircraft's engine number 2 showed a fault mid-air.

