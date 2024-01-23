As the much-awaited Ram Temple Inauguration and Pran Pratishtha ceremony concluded on January 22 in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya with great zeal, PM Narendra Modi shared heartfelt highlights from the ceremony via his official X handle on Tuesday, January 23. “What we saw in Ayodhya yesterday, 22nd January, will be etched in our memories for years to come”, he added in the caption along with an emotional video. Earlier, PM Modi unveiled the Ram Lalla idol at the Ram Temple in the presence of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, other dignitaries and celebrities. Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Ram Mandir Shows Our Future Will Be More Beautiful Than Our Past, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

PM Modi Shares Highlights From Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya

What we saw in Ayodhya yesterday, 22nd January, will be etched in our memories for years to come. pic.twitter.com/8SXnFGnyWg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2024

