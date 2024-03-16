The Rouse Avenue Court has granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with Delhi Excise Policy case. Kejriwal has been granted bail at a bond of Rs 15,000 and a surety of Rs 1 lakh in two cases filed by the Enforcement Directorate. He was asked to appear before the court following a summon issued to him by the court based on two ED complaints. Rouse Avenue Court's ACMM Divya Malhotra granted bail to Delhi CM on Saturday, March 16. Arvind Kejriwal ED Summon: Setback for Delhi CM in Excise Policy Case As Magisterial Court Refuses To Stay Summons Issued on Enforcement Directorate’s Complaint.

Arvind Kejriwal Granted Bail:

