In a shocking incident in Faridabad’s Sector 17, a domestic worker named Shyama Devi was slapped eight times by her employer, Deepali Jain, in a brutal assault captured on CCTV. The incident took place around 10:30 AM on June 17 and the video has since gone viral. The footage shows Deepali repeatedly slapping Shyama, trying to hit her with a mop, and verbally abusing her. Shyama claimed she was assaulted without any explanation, resulting in a bleeding nose and swollen face. She also alleged casteist abuse and said she had been previously threatened. The cook has worked for the family for over two years. Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway. Greater Noida Shocker: Residents Brutally Beaten With Sticks by Society Staff After Power Outage Complaint at Ecovillage-1, 4 Arrested As Videos Go Viral.

Faridabad Woman Caught on CCTV Slapping Cook 8 Times

फरीदाबाद के सेक्टर-17 में महिला हाउस मेड के साथ मारपीट का मामला सामने आया है, जिसकी पूरी घटना घर में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हो गई है। शिकायत में उत्तर प्रदेश के जालौन की रहने वाली श्यामा देवी ने कहा कि वह सेक्टर-17 के मकान नंबर 1238 में तरुण कुमार जैन के यहां बतौर हाउस मेड… pic.twitter.com/7poTfYEbZE — JITENDER MONGA जितेंद्र मोंगा (@JITENDERMONGA_) June 27, 2025

Woman Booked for Assault

Faridabad, Haryana: ACP Central Vinod Kumar says, "In Sector 17, a complaint was received regarding an incident in which a maid was allegedly assaulted. A case has been registered under the relevant sections, including the SC Act and investigation has already begun. Strict action… pic.twitter.com/p4pzXZI4o0 — IANS (@ians_india) June 27, 2025

