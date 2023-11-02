The Bombay High Court recently said that a father who took away his child from the custody of a mother cannot be booked for kidnapping under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court made the observation recently. The Bombay High Court bench said that in the absence of any prohibition by the order of a competent court, the applicant-father cannot be booked for taking away his minor child from the custody of his mother. Bombay High Court Grants Bail to Man After Charas Loses Weight in Police Custody.

HC on Child's Custody

