A fatwa has been issued against Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, Chief Imam of All India Imam Organization, for attending the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Speaking about the fatwa against him, Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi said, "As a chief Imam, I received the invitation from Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra. I contemplated for two days and then decided to go to Ayodhya for harmony, for the country. The Chief Imam said that the fatwa against him was issued on Sunday, January 28. He also said that he was receiving threatening calls from the evening of January 22. "I have recorded a few calls wherein the callers gave me life threats. Those who love me, love the nation - will support me. Those who hate me for attending the ceremony should perhaps go to Pakistan. I have given a message of love, I did not do any crime. I will not apologise or resign, they can do whatever they want," he said. Ram Temple Consecrated: Nearly 19 Lakh Devotees Offer Prayers at Ayodhya Ram Mandir in First Week.

Fatwa Issued Against Chief Imam of All India Imam Organization

#WATCH | Delhi | Fatwa issued against Chief Imam of All India Imam Organization, Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi after he attended the Pranpratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He says, "As a chief Imam, I received the invitation from Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth… pic.twitter.com/iVe2bA3s1X — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2024

