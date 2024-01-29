Ayodhya, January 29: Nearly 19 lakh devotees have offered prayers at the Ram temple in Ayodhya in the past one week. Following the consecration ceremony on January 22, the temple doors opened to devotees on January 23, witnessing an influx of worshippers from different corners of the country.

It is reported that each day, more than two lakh devotees visited the temple to have 'darshan' of Shri Ram and offer their prayers. Devotees, hailing from diverse states across the nation and even internationally, alongside those from various districts of Uttar Pradesh, continue to arrive in substantial numbers daily. Ram Mandir Consecrated: 'Will Meet Them After Long 33 Years Wait', Says Sister of Kar Sevaks Kothari Brothers as She Shares Heartfelt Post (See Pic).

On Sunday, the footfall surged with more than two lakh devotees converging to worship Shri Ram Lalla. The maximum rush was on January 23 when five lakh devotees offered prayers at the temple on the first day of opening. The number hovered around 2 to 2.5 lakh on the following days and went up to 3.25 lakh on Sunday. Ram Mandir Special: Giant Sword Weighing 80 Kg Offered to Ram Lalla by Devotees From Maharashtra (Watch Video).

On the directives of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a committee has been established to meticulously orchestrate arrangements, ensuring that devotees encounter have seamless darshan of their deity.

