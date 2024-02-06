A huge fire broke out in street number three of the Kamathipur area in Mumbai's Grant Road on Tuesday, February 6. The fire broke out on the second floor of a building. "Five fire brigade vehicles have reached the spot. No one has been reported injured in the fire incident yet," Mumbai Fire Department informed. Navi Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts on 27th Floor of Multi-Storey Building in Shiravane MIDC (Watch Video).

Fire in Kamathipur

Maharashtra | Fire broke out in street number 3 of Kamathipur area in Grant Road area of Mumbai. The fire broke out on the second floor of a building. Five fire brigade vehicles reached the spot. No one has been reported injured in the fire incident yet: Mumbai Fire Dept — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)