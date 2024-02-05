A fire broke out on the 27th floor of a multi-storey building in Shiravane MIDC, Navi Mumbai on Monday, February 5, 2024. Efforts to douse the fire are underway. According to the fire services, the cause of the fire is not clear. Further details are awaited. Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts in 29-Floor Residential Building in Andheri; Four People Suffer From Suffocation.

Mumbai Fire

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Fire broke out on the 27th floor of a multi-storey building in Shiravane MIDC, Navi Mumbai. The cause of the fire is not clear. Efforts to douse the fire underway. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/tu7kipyG3k — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2024

