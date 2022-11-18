Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is all set to launch India’s first privately built rocket, Vikram-S, from Sriharikota at 11.30 am on Friday. Union space minister Jitendra Singh will also remain present at the launch centre to witness the historic lift-off. The lift-off of the first Vikram-S rocket was earlier planned for November 15 but was later postponed to this date in view of clear weather. Skyroot Aerospace-Developed Rocket Vikram-S Set To Fly Off on November 18, Leaving Some Questions Unanswered

Check Tweet:

First Indian Private Rocket #VikramS to lift off from the national spaceport at #Sriharikota. The suborbital rocket carrying three payloads in a mission known as 'Praaramb' a new era of private participation in the entire gamut of space sector @isropic.twitter.com/udb2494rvL — DD News (@DDNewslive) November 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)