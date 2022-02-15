Former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was convicted of fraudulent withdrawal from Doranda treasury by a CBI Special Court in Ranchi on Tuesday. Earlier in April last year, the Jharkhand High Court granted bail to the RJD Supremo in the case of fraudulent withdrawal from Dumka Treasury, one of the cases related to the fodder scam for which he was convicted.

Fodder scam: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav convicted of fraudulent withdrawal from Doranda treasury by a CBI Special Court in Ranchi pic.twitter.com/J9AvvhmOjk — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2022

