V. Sai Chander, also known as Saichand, a renowned folk singer, a vocal advocate for creating a separate Telangana State, and Chairman of the Telangana Warehousing Corporation, passed away in Hyderabad on the morning of June 29. The cause of his untimely demise was a sudden cardiac arrest. Saichand is survived by his wife, son, and daughter. A video had now surfaced that shows the moments when he was rushed to the hospital after suffering a heart attack. Raj Karan Singh Dies: Veteran Congress Leader and Former Sultanpur MP Passes Away at 90.

