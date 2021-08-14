In a shocking incident, a man thrashed his brother to death with a brick over some financial dispute. As per details by Delhi Police, the accused committed the crime when the victim was sleeping. The incident took place in Bhalswa Dairy last night.

Following a financial dispute, a man beat his brother to death with a brick when the victim was sleeping in Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy last night: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2021

