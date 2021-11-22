Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman, who shot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter aircraft aerial combat on February 27, 2019, will be awarded the Vir Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind in an investiture ceremony on Monday. The dog fight involving Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman took place a day after Indian Air Force conducted air strikes in Balakot. India conducted the airstrikes in response to the suicide attack that took place in Pulwama, claiming lives of 40 CRPF personnel on February 14, 2019.

For shooting down a Pakistani F-16 fighter aircraft aerial combat on February 27, 2019 Wing Commander (now Group Captain) Abhinandan Varthaman to be awarded the Vir Chakra today by President Ram Nath Kovind in an investiture ceremony. pic.twitter.com/aO4NGdffzf — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)