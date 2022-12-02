A consumer court in Kerala has awarded Rs 3 lakhs compensation to a man who owned 2014 Ford Classic Diesel after he had complained that the car was not offering the mileage as advertised. Upon investigation, the court found that the actual mileage of the car was 40% less than the promised figure of 32 kmpl that the company was advertising. Consumer Court Orders Zomato To Pay Rs 8,362 As Compensation for Not Delivering or Refunding Food Worth Rs 362 to Student

