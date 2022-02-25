Former Odisha CM Hemananda Biswal passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar while undergoing treatment on Friday. He breathed his last at the age of 83. The veteran Congress leader was appointed as the Chief Minister of Odisha twice.

Check Tweet:

Former Chief Minister of Odisha Hemananda Biswal passed away in Bhubaneswar today — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)