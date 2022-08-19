On Friday, former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede approached the Mumbai Police after he received death threats on social media. After receiving the threats, Wankhede gave this information to Goregaon Police Station. According to reports, Wankhede allegedly received threats to his life from a Twitter handle who said that he will have to pay for it.

Check Tweet:

Former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede received death threats on social media. He gave this information to Goregaon Police Station. (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/iIm8XRJirK — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022

