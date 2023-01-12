Former Union Minister and JDU leader has died today at age 75. Sharad Yadav passes away, confirmed his daughter through a Facebook post. His daughter Subhashini Sharad Yadav, in a Facebook post said "Papa Nahi Rahe" (Papa is no more). Modi Government Not Helping Flood-ravaged Kerala, Says Sharad Yadav.

Former Union Minister Sharad Yadav Dies at 75

Former Union Minister Sharad Yadav passes away, confirms his daughter through a Facebook post. pic.twitter.com/p56lUeqz7B — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)