Rajendra Agrawal, who is in the Chair in the Lok Sabha, on Monday suspended four Congress Lok Sabha MPs including Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani and TN Prathapan for the entire Monsoon session. Meanwhile, proceedings in Lok Sabha adjourned for the day. The House will now meet at 11 am tomorrow, July 26.

July 25, 2022

