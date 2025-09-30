In a disturbing incident, a female police officer was found dead in a naked state at Mandal Staff Quarters in Sector-24 of Gujarat's Gandhinagar. The Gujarat Police have launched a probe into the incident. "An incident has been reported in Sector 24 of Gandhinagar in which the body of a police officer, Rinku Banjare, was found in a mutilated condition. Investigations are ongoing," Gandhinagar SP Ravi Teja Vasamsetty told news agency ANI. The agency reported that Gandhinagar Police and the Local Crime Branch team are at the spot. Ahmedabad: Cop Dies of Suspected Rabies After Being Scratched by Pet Dog in Gujarat.

Body of Female Gujarat Police Officer Found in Mutilated Condition in Gandhinagar

#WATCH | Gujarat | An incident has been reported in Sector 24 of Gandhinagar in which the body of a police officer, Rinku Banjare, was found in a mutilated condition. Investigations are ongoing: Gandhinagar SP Ravi Teja Vasamsetty. Gandhinagar Police and the Local Crime Branch… pic.twitter.com/a8LSmdzpXg — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)