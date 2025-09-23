A cop in Ahmedabad tragically died of suspected rabies after being scratched by his pet dog, highlighting the dangers of untreated animal bites. Police Inspector Vanraj Manjariya, 50, who was posted at the Control Room, sustained the scratch at his farmhouse about a month ago and developed rabies symptoms last week. He was admitted to KD Hospital on 18 September, but despite treatment, his condition worsened, and he succumbed to the infection. Reportedly, he exhibited severe symptoms, including high fever, hydrophobia, and aerophobia, requiring restraint at the hospital. Samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, for confirmation. Dog Attack in Ahmedabad: 4-Month-Old Infant Mauled to Death by Pet Rottweiler in Hathijan Area, Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Ahmedabad Cop Dies of Suspected Rabies from Pet Dog Scratch

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (YouTube Channel of Zee 24 Kalak), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)