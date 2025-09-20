A gas leak occurred from a tanker truck travelling on the Pune-Nashik Highway near Pune's Narayangaon in Maharashtra on Saturday, September 20. The leakage caused a strong gas odour to permeate the surrounding area, raising alarm among motorists and residents. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The incident occurred while traffic was moving on the busy lane. It is reported that the strong smell of leakage gas quickly spread across the area. However, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident. Animal Cruelty in Pune: Man Drags and Beats Pet Husky to Death, Disposes of Body in Garbage Bin in Pimpri-Chinchwad; Disturbing CCTV Video Surfaces.

Gas Leak in Maharashtra's Pune

Panic gripped locals near Narayangaon in Pune district after a major gas leak was reported on the Nashik–Pune bypass. The incident triggered fear and confusion in the area as authorities rushed to the spot to assess the situation and take necessary safety measures.#Narayangaon… pic.twitter.com/GEoF1IAlxt — Pune Mirror (@ThePuneMirror) September 20, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Pune Mirror ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

