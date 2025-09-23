For the first time in Ghaziabad, an all-women police team carried out a dramatic encounter with a notorious criminal during a late-night checking operation in Lohia Nagar on September 22. The suspect, Jitendra, riding a stolen scooter, allegedly tried to escape and fired on police officers, prompting the women cops to respond with coordinated gunfire. The criminal was shot in the leg and arrested on the spot, while police recovered a stolen tablet, mobile phone, illegal weapon, and cartridges from him. A video of injured Jitendra saying "sorry ma'am" while being taken to a hospital also surfaced online. Following the incident, Assistant Commissioner of Police Upasna Pandey said the accused is a habitual offender. He has been booked in more than eight case, she added. Ghaziabad Encounter: Police Nab Three Robbery Suspects After Gunfight, Recover Stolen Mobiles and Weapons (Watch Videos).

All-Women Police Unit Catches Thief After Encounter

The all-women encounter squad of Uttar Pradesh. A man accused of vehicle theft was shot at in encounter with all-women police team in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/7O4VSC05Jm — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 23, 2025

ACP Upasna Pandey on Ghaziabad Encounter

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Ghaziabad Police). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)