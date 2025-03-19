Ghaziabad Police arrested three robbery suspects after a gunfight near Tronica City during a routine vehicle check. As officers signalled a speeding motorcycle to stop near Pista Thokar No. 8, the suspects opened fire, prompting retaliation. Two of them sustained leg injuries before being overpowered. Police recovered six stolen mobile phones, a bike, and illegal firearms from the accused. Officials confirmed that the suspects are habitual offenders with multiple robbery and theft cases. The injured criminals were taken to a hospital while further legal proceedings were underway. Ghaziabad: Police Arrest 2 Men for Throwing Meat in Neighbouring Cowshed To Get Owner Arrested and Incite Riots Before Holi (Watch Videos).

Two Shot as Ghaziabad Cops Bust Robbery Gang in Encounter

Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh: ACP Siddharth Gautam says, "On March 19, 2025, Tronica City police were conducting routine vehicle checks. During this, a motorcycle with three riders approached Pista Thokar No. 8 at high speed from Sonia Vihar..." https://t.co/FmjZv3NasU pic.twitter.com/OokqpSx5Xr — IANS (@ians_india) March 19, 2025

