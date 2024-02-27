A newlywed couple made a visit to the zoo in Delhi, and both passed away in less than 24 hours on Monday, February 26, 2024. During their visit to the zoo, 25-year-old Abhishek Ahluwalia suffered from chest pain and was rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and subsequently to Safdarjung Hospital in the National Capital. Later that day, Abhishek was pronounced dead by doctors. The cause of death was determined to be a heart attack. At around nine o'clock at night, his body arrived at the newlyweds' Ahlcon Apartments in Vaishali, Ghaziabad. Anjali, his wife, unable to cope with her husband's sudden death, jumped from the seventh-floor balcony of their flat. She suffered severe injuries and was sent to Max Hospital in Vaishali, wherein she was declared dead in the wee hours on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. Sudden Heart Attack in Uttar Pradesh: 34-Year-Old Engineer Dies of Heart Attack While Playing Cricket Match in Noida (Watch Video).

Man Dies of Heart Attack, Wife Jumps to Death in Ghaziabad

ये हैं अभिषेक और अंजलि। 3 महीने पहले लव मैरिज हुई। कल दोनों दिल्ली चिड़ियाघर घूमने गए। वहां अभिषेक के सीने में दर्द हुआ। सफदरजंग हॉस्पिटल में मौत हो गई। पति की बॉडी जैसे ही घर पर आई तो पत्नी सदमा नहीं झेल पाई और 7वीं मंजिल से कूदकर जान दे दी। 📍गाजियाबाद, उत्तर प्रदेश pic.twitter.com/yCouMhJLk0 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 27, 2024

