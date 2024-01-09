A 34-year-old engineer died after suffering a sudden heart attack while playing cricket in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Vikas Negi collapsed on the ground during a cricket match between Mavericks XI and Blazing Bulls near the Expressway on Sunday, January 7, while batting in the 14th over of the innings. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The video showed Negi walking up to his batting partner for a chat when he suddenly collapses on the ground. The shocked team players then rushed to his aide, attempting CPR to revive him. Negi was taken to a nearby hospital, but unfortunately the doctors declared him dead. Sudden Heart Attack Death in Rajasthan: 22-Year-Old Man Suffers Heart Attack in Toilet of Khajuraho-Udaipur City Express Train, Dies.

