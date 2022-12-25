In a shocking incident, a speeding mini truck hit a child in Ghaziabad. The incident has been caught on CCTV camera. In the video, it can be seen that the mini truck hit a 6-year-old child riding a bicycle outside his house in Vaishali area of Kaushambi police station. The child who was injured in the accident has been admitted to the hospital. Uttar Pradesh Police swung into action after the video of the incident went viral and arrested the accused driver. Video: Speeding Scorpio Car Hits Men on Bike, Tosses Them in Air in Jamui, One Killed; Terrifying Accident Caught on CCTV.

Video: Mini Truck Hits Six-Year-Old Kid

