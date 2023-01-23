A mysterious blast took place in a bar and restaurant on the ground floor of a two-storey building in Dangui Colony, Mapusa, Goa. According to reports, the blast took place at a bar and restaurant located on the ground floor of a two-storey building in Mapusa's Dangui Colony. Reportedly, the blast caused damage to property. No casualty was reported in the incident. Azur Air Moscow-Goa Flight Bomb Threat: Nothing Suspicious Found, Says Jamnagar Airport Director After Plane Makes Emergency Landing (Watch Video).

Check Tweet:

Goa | A mysterious blast in a bar and restaurant on the ground floor of a two-storey building in Dangui Colony, Mapusa. The blast caused damage to property, no one was injured in the incident. Further details awaited pic.twitter.com/axbqZ3u1Vf — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2023

