Security forces and officials on Tuesday carried out an intensive search of the passengers onboard the Moscow-Goa chartered flight following an alleged bomb threat report. Now, a video of Moscow-Goa flight passengers being deboarded at Jamnagar Airport after Goa ATC received a bomb threat has gone viral on social media. After thorough check, the airport director said that nothing suspicious was found. Reportedly, the flight is expected to leave for Goa probably between 10:30 am to 11 am today. Azur Air Moscow-Goa Flight Bomb Threat: NSG Team Sent to Detect Suspicious Substance on Plane That Made Emergency Landing in Jamnagar.

#WATCH | Visuals from Jamnagar Aiport where Moscow-Goa chartered flight passengers were deboarded after Goa ATC received a bomb threat. As per airport director, Nothing suspicious found. The flight is expected to leave for Goa probably b/w 10:30 am-11 am today.#Gujarat pic.twitter.com/dRBAEucYjy — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2023

Moscow-Goa Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Gujarat After Bomb Threat

