A fire broke out in Gopaldas Bhawan in Delhi's Barakhamba Road earlier on Thursday, December 21. Reacting to the incident, fire fighting official, Rajinder Atwal told PTI that no injuries have been reported in the fire incident. "A fireman suffered minor injuries while bringing the fire under control, apart from that no injuries have been reported so far", he added. He claimed that an extensive search of the building was conducted following the fire incident but no injured person was found. "The cause of the fire will be investigated at a later stage", Atwal added. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Gopaldas Building on Barakhamba Road in National Capital (Watch Video).

'No Injuries Reported in Fire Accident', Says Fire Fighting Official:

VIDEO | "No injury has been reported, except a fireman suffering a minor injury. The entire building has been searched and have found that everyone came out of the building safely," says fire official Rajinder Atwal on fire at Gopaldas Bhawan in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Lr2yh7Haqb — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)