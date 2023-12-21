A massive fire broke out in Delhi today, December 21. According to news agency ANI, the blaze erupted in the Gopaldas building located on Barakhamba road in the national capital. Soon after the incident came to light, local authorities were alerted and fire tenders were rushed to the spot. While the cause of the fire is not known, so far, there have been no reports of any casualties or injuries. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Paper Warehouse in Mayur Vihar Phase 1 (Watch Video).

Massive Blaze in Delhi

#WATCH | Fire incident in Gopaldas building located on Delhi's Barakhamba road; Fire tenders rushed to the spot Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/DtaoojyOxU — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2023

