An eight-year-old girl drowned after falling into an open drain in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur on Monday, August 11. A shocking video of the incident has surfaced on social media. According to the report, the incident occurred when the girl was returning home from school. The deceased girl was identified as Afreen, and she was returning home from a madrasa near Tile Wali Masjid after her classes during heavy rain. On the way, she fell into the open drain. Locals pulled her out and rushed her to the hospital on foot, where doctors declared her brought dead. Flood-Like Situation in Varanasi: Several Areas in Uttar Pradesh’s City Flooded As Ganga River Overflows Following Incessant Heavy Rainfall (Watch Video).

Girl Returning Home From School Dies After Falling Into Open Drain in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur

Onlookers pull out the body of an 8-year-old girl, who fell into a sewer in an inundated road, while returning home from school in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Was rushed to hospital but unfortunately died. pic.twitter.com/PKjZcqZRC6 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 13, 2025

Locals Rush Girl to Hospital on Foot

The deceased Afreen was rushed to hospital on foot, but couldn't be saved. pic.twitter.com/z4Tk0LBCmM — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 13, 2025

