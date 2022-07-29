The aggressive bidding for the auction of the 5G spectrum continues as the government received bids worth Rs 1,49,855 crores after the 23rd Round of the Auction. Telecom Giants like Reliance Jio, Adani Group, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea reportedly took part in the auction. The auction most likely is to be continued from tomorrow.

Check ANI's Tweet;

Government has received bids worth Rs 1,49,855 crores after 23rd Round of 5G Spectrum Auction. Auction will continue tomorrow. — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2022

