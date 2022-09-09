The Government of India will observe one-day state mourning on September 11 in the wake of the demise of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II who passed away on Thursday. The ministry of home affairs said that the National Flag will be flown at half mast throughout India on all buildings.

Check Tweet:

Government of India has decided that there will be one day State Mourning on September 11 throughout India in the wake of demise of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II: Ministry of Home Affairs — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022

