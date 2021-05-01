The government on Saturday has included the import of oxygen concentrators for personal use, through post, courier, or e-commerce portals, in the list of exempted categories, where Customs clearance is sought as ''gifts". The Ministry of Commerce & Industry informed that this exemption is valid till July 31, 2021. Govt has included import of oxygen concentrators for personal use, through post, courier or e-commerce portals, in the list of exempted categories, where Customs clearance is sought as ''gifts". This exemption is valid till 31 July 2021: Ministry of Commerce & Industry pic.twitter.com/yEUFgPjTai — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2021

