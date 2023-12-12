At the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence Summit in Delhi on December 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the dual nature of Artificial Intelligence (AI), stating, "AI can become the biggest tool in the development of the 21st century. But it can also play the biggest role in destroying the 21st century." Acknowledging the positive impacts of AI, he highlighted concerns about its negative implications, particularly addressing challenges like deep fake technology and the potential threat of AI falling into the hands of terrorists. PM Modi stressed the need for global planning to tackle these issues, recognizing AI's double-edged sword for the 21st century's progress and security. India Is Fully Committed to Responsible and Ethical Use of Artificial Intelligence, Says PM Narendra Modi at GPAI Summit 2023 (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Highlights AI's Dual Nature at GPAI Summit 2023

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence Summit says, "AI has several positive impacts, but it has many negative impacts too which is a matter of concern. AI can become the biggest tool in the development of the 21st century.… pic.twitter.com/Wt8Gn0CEVV — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023

