In an unfortunate incident in Uttar Pradesh, a man who was trying to cross railway tracks in Greater Noida died after being hit by a train. The incident occurred on Sunday, October 12 in Greater Noida at around three in the afternoon. A disturbing video of the incident has also surfaced online. According to a report in NDTV, the deceased man was identified as Tushar, a resident of Dadri. The incident caught on camera shows Tushar trying to cross the railway tracks on his bike in Greater Noida. However, he falls on the railway tracks after his two-wheeler skids. The viral clip shows Tushar then going to pick his bike when he realises that a train is approaching. In the video, Tushar is seen trying to run to save himself but was hit by the train. It is reported that he died on the spot. Taking note of the video, the DRM of Prayagraj asked Delhi's DRM to look into the matter. Greater Noida Horror: Woman Beaten Brutally by Security Guards in Amrapali Golf Homes Society After Dispute Over Allowing Vehicle Entry Through Exit Gate, Cops Arrest Accused After Video Goes Viral.

Man Trying To Cross Railway Tracks Falls From Bike, Gets Run Over by Train

DRM Prayagraj Ask Officials To Look Into the Matter

@drm_dli may kindly look into it — DRM PRAYAGRAJ, NCR (@drmncrald) October 13, 2025

