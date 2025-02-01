The Maharashtra Health Department has provided an update on the ongoing situation surrounding Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), revealing that 149 suspected cases have been identified, with 5 suspected deaths. Of these, 124 patients have been confirmed to be suffering from the condition, a rare neurological disorder that can lead to paralysis. The health department further reported that 28 of the affected individuals are currently on ventilator support due to the severity of their condition. Health authorities have assured that they are closely monitoring the situation and providing necessary medical care to those affected. Guillain-Barré Syndrome: Maharashtra Reports 3rd Death in Pimpri-Chinchwad As 36-Year-Old Uber Driver Succumbs to GBS.

149 Suspected Cases, 5 Deaths, 124 Confirmed in Maharashtra

