Maharashtra is witnessing a rise in Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) cases, with the third death linked to the disease reported in the state. A 36-year-old Uber driver from Pimple Gurav, Pimpri-Chinchwad, succumbed to complications at the Late Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital. The patient had been admitted to the hospital on January 21, 2025, and passed away on January 30. According to a medical expert committee, the primary cause of death was Severe Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) due to bilateral pneumonia. The committee also noted that the patient was suffering from Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder. Gullain Barre Syndrome in Pune: Second Suspected GBS Fatality in Maharashtra With Death of Woman on Sinhagad Road, Cases Rise to 127.

Maharashtra Reports 3rd Death in Pimpri-Chinchwad Due to GBS

Maharashtra is seeing a rise in GBS virus cases, with the third death reported. A 36-year-old Uber cab driver from Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pimple Gurav, died from the virus. He was hospitalized on January 29. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation confirmed the death pic.twitter.com/6azjewPg1s — IANS (@ians_india) January 31, 2025

