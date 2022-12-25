In a shocking incident, two textile workers in Gujarat killed the proprietor, his father and his maternal uncle in Surat. The worker with the help of his associate stabbed the victims to death. As per reports from IANS, Gujarat Police arrested two suspects,, including one minor. The workers service was terminated ten days ago. Bengaluru: 19-Year-Old Youth Stabbed To Death By Friends After Dispute Over Money.

Textile Worker Stabs Proprietor, His Father and Uncle in Surat

#Gujarat: A textile worker, whose service was terminated by the proprietor, stabs proprietor, his father and maternal uncle to death. Police is investigating the case. — IANS (@ians_india) December 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)