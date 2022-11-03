The Election Commission will announce the schedule of the Gujarat Assembly election today, at 12 noon. Last month, the EC announced the schedule of the Himachal Pradesh election and faced questions as to why it skipped announcing the schedule of the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022. The term of the Gujarat assembly ends on February 18, 2023, while the term of the Himachal Pradesh assembly will end on January 8, 2023. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Opinion Poll Results: BJP Likely To Be Single Largest Party, Congress Distant Second, Says Pollster

Watch EC Press Conference Live:

