In another hospital fire incidnet, as many as four COVID-19 patients died after a fire broke out at Ayush Hospital in Surat on Sunday night. Dr. Ashish Naik, Medical Officer of Health, Surat Municipal Corporation, Gujarat, said that the other COVID-19 patients were shifted to another hospital.

