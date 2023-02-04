A shocking video has come to light from Gujarat’s Nadiad where a bank employee was brutally beaten up by a man. CCTV video shows the man had also charged the employee and attacked him while also using casteist slogans. In the video, a man along with his one other friend can be seen beating up to the bank employee. The man can be seen brutally assaulting the employee in the video. The accused while being taken away from the bank premises can also be seen threatening the bank employee further. Viral Video: Bike Catches Fire as Cop Stops Speeding Biker by Pulling Out in Front of Them.

Bank Employee Attacked in Gujarat:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)