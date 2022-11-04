On Friday, a massive fire broke in a company named Ganesh Packaging in Dabhel area of Daman. According to reports, more than 8 fire engines are present on the spot and efforts are on to control the fire. The cause of the fire is still unknown. Horrific Video: Leopard Attacks Residents of KR Nagar in Karnataka's Mysuru, Pounces on Biker; Caught.

Efforts On To Control the Fire

Gujarat | Massive fire in a company named Ganesh Packaging in Dabhel area of Daman. More than 8 fire engines on the spot, efforts on to control the fire. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/yLnDaFrCKg — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2022

