The Ahmedabad Police's Crime Branch, on Sunday, March 17, arrested two persons accused of thrashing and attacking several foreign students at Gujarat University hostel while offering the nighttime namaz. The accused have been identified as Hitesh Rakhubhai Mewada and Bharat Damodarbhai Patel. More details are awaited. International Students at Gujarat University Attacked for Offering Taraweeh Namaz in Hostel; Two Hospitalised (Watch Videos).

Gujarat University Clash

