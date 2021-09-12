Vadodara's Sir Sayajirao General Hospital nurse to be conferred with Florence Nightingale Award.

"I got selected for this award for COVID-19 gynecology duties incl delivery of babies & work during 2019 floods that had inundated the hospital," says Bhanumati Gheewala.

Gujarat: Vadodara's Sir Sayajirao General Hospital nurse to be conferred with Florence Nightingale Award "I got selected for this award for COVID19 gynaec duties incl delivery of babies & work during 2019 floods that had inundated the hospital," says Bhanumati Gheewala pic.twitter.com/vZS3hhHDZg — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)