Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022, the Congress party on Friday released a list of seven candidates for the upcoming elections to the state assembly. Indranil Rajguru, who had earlier quit the party to join AAP and recently rejoined Congress will contest from Rajkot East. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Dates and Complete Schedule: Voting To Be Held in Two Phases on December 1 and December 5, Results on December 8.

Congress Releases List of Seven Candidates

