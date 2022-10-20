Season’s first snowfall on the hills in Kashmir has turned Gulmarg into a white paradise. Gulmarg recorded minus 2 degrees Celsius temperature as the tourist destination wore a white blanket of snow. On the occasion, netizens took to Twitter to share lovely photos and videos of the Gulmar snowfall. Soon, #snowfall started trending on the social media platform.

Gulmarg Covered in White Blanket:

Gulmarg in north Kashmir gets covered in a white blanket of snow. Many areas in north Kashmir receive first snowfall of the season. pic.twitter.com/MStZbyQpSv — Ieshan Wani (@Ieshan_W) October 20, 2022

Season's First Snowfall in Gulmarg:

Mesmerising Gulmarg:

Season's first proper #Snowfall has occurred in #Gulmarg #Kashmir today under the influence of Western Disturbance Moderate snowfall to occur at hilltops of #Himachal later in the day. Minimum temperatures to dip below 15°c in plains of North India this weekend!#Autumn pic.twitter.com/ZTNQk2IIE5 — Weatherman Navdeep Dahiya (@navdeepdahiya55) October 20, 2022

Gulmarg in Snow:

Wow 🌨️🌨️🌨️ The cold has slowly started knocking in all the areas. 👌#Snowfall started in #Gulmarg, weather pattern changed in many areas of Jammu and Kashmir.#HarDinMuhurat #TeJran youngji pic.twitter.com/bKVAM4b77q — Shakshi rawat (@Shakshirawat6) October 20, 2022

Quiet , Clean & Stunning:

Quiet , Clean & Stunning#Gulmarg IMD recorded 9.8cm #Snowfall till 8:30am , becomes 1st IMD station from 🇮🇳 to record SF this season#Kashmir #Baramulla pic.twitter.com/QVBOCi1gpd — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) October 20, 2022

