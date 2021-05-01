Guru Teg Bahadur Ji 400th Prakash Purab: PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Delhi (Watch Video)

Prayed at Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib today. We can never forget the life, ideals and supreme sacrifice of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji. pic.twitter.com/62teTxLJsp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2021

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Delhi today morning and offered prayers on the 400th Prakash Purab of Guru Teg Bahadur. pic.twitter.com/jI7NMFA3R0 — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2021

